In Luhansk Oblast, occupiers abducted and took away 30 people

By means of filtration, the occupiers have abducted and taken away 30 people from Pisky, Luhansk Oblast. Where they were taken is unknown.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The occupiers continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law and the laws and customs of war in the temporarily occupied territories.

Advertisement:

In the village of Pisky, Starobilskyi district, Luhansk Oblast, representatives of the so-called commandant's office carried out filtration measures against the local population."

Details: According to the General Staff, about 30 citizens were abducted and taken to an unknown destination. Russians are conducting similar measures in cities and towns along the Oleshka-Nova Kakhovka road in Kherson Oblast.

In addition, there is increased truck and car traffic carrying looted property on the roads of Kherson Oblast. Significant robberies are taking place in Beryslav and nearby cities and towns.

In particular, property and maintenance equipment are being stolen and removed from companies that provide power grid maintenance. In the village of Topolivka, the Russian occupiers are using the local school and kindergarten as a human shield, where up to three hundred Russian soldiers and equipment are located.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





