All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


In Luhansk Oblast, occupiers abducted and took away 30 people

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 07:49

By means of filtration, the occupiers have abducted and taken away 30 people from Pisky, Luhansk Oblast. Where they were taken is unknown.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The occupiers continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law and the laws and customs of war in the temporarily occupied territories.

In the village of Pisky, Starobilskyi district, Luhansk Oblast, representatives of the so-called commandant's office carried out filtration measures against the local population."

Details: According to the General Staff, about 30 citizens were abducted and taken to an unknown destination. Russians are conducting similar measures in cities and towns along the Oleshka-Nova Kakhovka road in Kherson Oblast.

In addition, there is increased truck and car traffic carrying looted property on the roads of Kherson Oblast. Significant robberies are taking place in Beryslav and nearby cities and towns.

In particular, property and maintenance equipment are being stolen and removed from companies that provide power grid maintenance. In the village of Topolivka, the Russian occupiers are using the local school and kindergarten as a human shield, where up to three hundred Russian soldiers and equipment are located.

Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
17:25
Residents of borderline Chernihiv Oblast urged to evacuate deeper into Ukraine
All News