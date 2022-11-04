All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers in 24 hours – General Staff

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 08:18
Russia has lost more than 840 military personnel in Ukraine in the course of the past 24 hours; most of these were killed on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "840 occupiers and 28 armoured vehicles in 24 hours; though it’s not a record, these numbers are significant."

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 4 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 74,840 (+840) military personnel;
  • 2,750 (+16) tanks;
  • 5,580 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,772 (+17) artillery systems;
  • 391 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 201 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 277 (+0)  fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 258 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,450 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 397 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,174 (+12) vehicles and tankers;
  • 155 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

 

Previously: The highest number of Russian military personnel killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded on 29 October, when 950 soldiers lost their lives.

