All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers in 24 hours – General Staff

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 November 2022, 09:18

Russia has lost more than 840 military personnel in Ukraine in the course of the past 24 hours; most of these were killed on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "840 occupiers and 28 armoured vehicles in 24 hours; though it’s not a record, these numbers are significant."

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 4 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 74,840 (+840) military personnel;
  • 2,750 (+16) tanks;
  • 5,580 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 1,772 (+17) artillery systems;
  • 391 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 201 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 277 (+0)  fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 258 (+0) helicopters;
  • 1,450 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 397 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 16 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 4,174 (+12) vehicles and tankers;
  • 155 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

 

Previously: The highest number of Russian military personnel killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded on 29 October, when 950 soldiers lost their lives.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime

NASAMS and Aspide anti-aircraft systems arrive in Ukraine

Russians have only 120 Iskanders left

Zelenskyy: Over 4.5 million households remain without power as Russia plans new large-scale attacks

Patriarch Kirill declares the very existence of Russia under threat, as set out in Russia’s nuclear doctrine

Situation with electricity in Kyiv is challenging, but blackouts are controlled

Founder of Wagner PMC creates "militia training centres" on border with Ukraine

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:32
School destroyed in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian-liberated village in Kherson Oblast
19:25
Russian troops hit high-rise building in Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, 8 floors destroyed
18:51
Russian occupiers create uninhabitable conditions for residents of Kherson Oblast to force them to flee
18:50
Zelenskyy's Office reminded conditions when Ukraine would agree to open negotiations with Kremlin
18:17
50,000 Russian conscripts are currently fighting against Ukraine – Putin
18:07
Destroyed dams, hundreds of kilometres of burnt forest: Ukrainian military video shows Kharkiv Oblast after liberation from Russian occupiers
17:39
Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast
17:29
National Guardsmen present their know-how to destroy Russian drones
17:27
Most Ukrainians see Ukraine as prosperous EU state in 10 years
17:25
Residents of borderline Chernihiv Oblast urged to evacuate deeper into Ukraine
All News