Ukrainian Armed Forces kill over 800 Russian soldiers in 24 hours – General Staff

Russia has lost more than 840 military personnel in Ukraine in the course of the past 24 hours; most of these were killed on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "840 occupiers and 28 armoured vehicles in 24 hours; though it’s not a record, these numbers are significant."

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 4 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 74,840 (+840) military personnel;

2,750 (+16) tanks;

5,580 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;

1,772 (+17) artillery systems;

391 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

201 (+3) air defence systems;

277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

258 (+0) helicopters;

1,450 (+8) operational-tactical UAVs;

397 (+0) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,174 (+12) vehicles and tankers;

155 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being clarified.

Previously: The highest number of Russian military personnel killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded on 29 October, when 950 soldiers lost their lives.

