All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lukashenko states he will create a joint group of satellites with Russian Federation

European PravdaFriday, 4 November 2022, 12:03

Belarus and Russia have agreed to create a joint satellite group, including for military purposes. 

This was stated by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by the Belarusian state news agency, BelTA [Belarus Telegraph Agency], reports European Pravda.

"We are not only ready to launch someone into space, we are ready to send our own cosmonaut. We will send one soon. We produce spacecraft. We have agreed with Russia to create a joint space programme," Lukashenko said.

Advertisement:

He added that this programme will be undertaken "not only for military purposes."

"Russia is huge. We were able to get involved in this programme and, together with the Russians, are creating a group of satellites. Today we have a satellite that can view a 35-cm object from an altitude of 500-600 kilometres. This means we are taking tremendous steps here," Lukashenko added.

Recall that on 1 November, Lukashenko signed a decree on the creation and functioning of "combat training centres" for the joint training of military personnel with Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: