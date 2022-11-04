Lukashenko states he will create a joint group of satellites with Russian Federation

Belarus and Russia have agreed to create a joint satellite group, including for military purposes.

This was stated by the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, as quoted by the Belarusian state news agency, BelTA [Belarus Telegraph Agency], reports European Pravda.

"We are not only ready to launch someone into space, we are ready to send our own cosmonaut. We will send one soon. We produce spacecraft. We have agreed with Russia to create a joint space programme," Lukashenko said.

He added that this programme will be undertaken "not only for military purposes."

"Russia is huge. We were able to get involved in this programme and, together with the Russians, are creating a group of satellites. Today we have a satellite that can view a 35-cm object from an altitude of 500-600 kilometres. This means we are taking tremendous steps here," Lukashenko added.

Recall that on 1 November, Lukashenko signed a decree on the creation and functioning of "combat training centres" for the joint training of military personnel with Russia.

