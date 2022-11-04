Two Russian Kalіbr missiles shot down on Ukraine’s southern front

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian cruise missile on the southern front on Friday, 4 November.

Source: Air Command Tsentr (Centre)

Quote: "At approximately 16:00, soldiers of one of the separate anti-aircraft missile divisions of Air Command Tsentr (Centre) that were carrying out combat tasks on the southern front shot down an enemy cruise missile.

A successful shot [by an anti-aircraft defence system] means an infrastructure facility saved and hundreds of peaceful lives."

Details: The Command specified that one cruise missile was shot down above the Kherson region and one above the Mykolaiv region.

Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force, specified in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda that on Friday, 4 November, two missiles were shot down on the southern front – one by the members of Air Force Command Pivden (South) and the other by members Air Force Command Tsentr (Centre).

