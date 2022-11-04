All Sections
Russia has lost more personnel in Donetsk Oblast than in two Chechen Wars – Zelenskyy

Friday, 4 November 2022, 22:26

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that Russia has lost more personnel in the war against Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast than it did in the two Chechen Wars combined.

Source: evening address by the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The most fierce fighting throughout this week has been concentrated in Donbas near the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar. We are holding our positions.

On these and some other fronts in the Donetsk region, the Russian army has lost so many lives of its citizens and so much ammunition that it probably surpasses the losses in the First and Second Chechen Wars combined. But the real level of the losses of Russia is being hidden from Russian society."

Details: Zelenskyy added that Russians "conceal" the fact of mobilisation as well and "are simply lying to the people that the mobilisation has successfully been completed."

"The truth is, in the regions of Russia and in the occupied Ukrainian territory, they are continuing to send people to their death", the President concluded.

Note: The First Chechen War lasted from 1994 to 1996, and the Second from 1999 to 2009. 

In March 2021, Andrei Krasov, the First Deputy Head of the Defence Committee of Russia’s State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament - ed.], claimed that more than 11,000 Russian military servicemen died during the two conflicts in North Caucasus.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of 4 November, Ukrainian troops have killed 74,840 occupiers since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.

