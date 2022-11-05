Ukrainian Armed Forces repel Russian assaults near 14 cities and villages and destroy 2 Russian command posts – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 14 cities and villages in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and have struck several critical Russian military targets, including two command posts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 5 November

Details: The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka, Maiorsk, Kamianka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Pavlivka (Donetsk Oblast) over the course of the past 24 hours.

Also over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces carried out 6 missile strikes and 21 airstrikes, as well as over 60 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Around 20 Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in Lviv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Vinnytsia oblasts came under Russian fire.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire on military and civilian targets:

On the Sivershchyna front : Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Khrinivka, Liskivshchyna, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast), and Katerynivka, Novomykolaivka and Zapsillia (Sumy Oblast);

: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Khrinivka, Liskivshchyna, Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast), and Katerynivka, Novomykolaivka and Zapsillia (Sumy Oblast); On the Slobozhanshchyna front : Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in and around Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Starytsia and Ohirtseve;

: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in and around Zolochiv, Hlyboke, Starytsia and Ohirtseve; On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts : Russian forces deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vyshneve, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and Nevske;

and : Russian forces deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Dvorichna, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Vyshneve, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka and Nevske; On the Bakhmut front : the Russians deployed tank guns and various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Zelenopillia and Ozarianivka;

: the Russians deployed tank guns and various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Ivanhrad, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Zelenopillia and Ozarianivka; On the Avdiivka front : the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka;

: the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka; On the Novopavlivka front : the Russians deployed mortars and various types of artillery at their disposal to fire on areas in and around Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka;

: the Russians deployed mortars and various types of artillery at their disposal to fire on areas in and around Vodiane, Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka and Velyka Novosilka; On the Zaporizhzhia front : Russian forces fired on areas in and around Novosilka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky using tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery;

: Russian forces fired on areas in and around Novosilka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky using tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery; On the Pivdennyi Buh front, more than 20 cities, towns and villages situated along the line of contact came under Russian fire. Tryfonivka (Kherson Oblast) and Nikopol (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) sustained damage as a result of Russian tubed and rocket artillery attacks.

Russia continues to suffer losses in Ukraine. The General Staff has confirmed that a Russian towboat was destroyed as a result of Ukrainian strike on a Russian crossing [over the Dnipro River – ed.] near Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) on 3 November.

Another two vessels were damaged and are in need of repair. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also struck a column of Russian troops waiting to cross Dnipro near Olhivka. The number of Russian soldiers killed in the attack has yet to be confirmed.

The General Staff also reported that six Russian fuel tankers were destroyed near Novovasylivka (Mykolaiv Oblast) on 4 November.

Around 80 injured Russian soldiers were hospitalised in Melitopol on 3 November.

"The occupiers’ hospitals are under-staffed; there is a shortage of qualified surgeons. The medical personnel cannot offer quality medical assistance," the General Staff added.

Russian occupation forces in Kherson are looking for local residents who had refused to move to the territory temporarily controlled by Russian forces. Russian forces are looting the city of Kherson and destroying its infrastructure.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 airstrikes on Russian forces, striking 4 clusters of weapons and military equipment and 7 anti-aircraft defence systems.

Ukraine’s air defence forces shot down several Russian UAVs, including an Orlan-10 drone and 11 Shahed-136 drones, and 2 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 2 Russian command posts, 7 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, 1 ammunition storage point, and 4 other crucial military targets.

