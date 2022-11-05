Russia loses another 600 soldiers and 8 tanks
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 09:47
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed another 600 Russian invaders in one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 5 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 75,440 (+600) military personnel;
- 2,758 (+8) tanks;
- 5,601 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,776 (+4) artillery systems;
- 391 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 202 (+1) air defence systems;
- 277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 260 (+2) helicopters;
- 1,462 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 399 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,184 (+10) vehicles and tankers;
- 155 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
Sponsored contentNew Unit.City campuses by Kovalska Industrial and Construction Group. Aesthetics, Innovation and Energy Efficiency in Wartime