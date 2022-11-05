Russia loses another 600 soldiers and 8 tanks
Saturday, 5 November 2022, 08:47
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed another 600 Russian invaders in one day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 5 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 75,440 (+600) military personnel;
- 2,758 (+8) tanks;
- 5,601 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 1,776 (+4) artillery systems;
- 391 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 202 (+1) air defence systems;
- 277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 260 (+2) helicopters;
- 1,462 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 399 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 16 (+0) ships/boats;
- 4,184 (+10) vehicles and tankers;
- 155 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.
