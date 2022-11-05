Russia loses another 600 soldiers and 8 tanks

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed another 600 Russian invaders in one day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February and 5 November 2022 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 75,440 (+600) military personnel;

2,758 (+8) tanks;

5,601 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

1,776 (+4) artillery systems;

391 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

202 (+1) air defence systems;

277 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

260 (+2) helicopters;

1,462 (+12) operational-tactical UAVs;

399 (+2) cruise missiles;

16 (+0) ships/boats;

4,184 (+10) vehicles and tankers;

155 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

Russian forces suffered their greatest losses on the Lyman and Avdiivka fronts.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



