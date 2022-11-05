Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacts to Iran's statements about supply of drones to Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that Ukraine will continue to take measures to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians, and warned Tehran that the consequences of complicity in Russian aggression will be more extensive than the benefits Iran will receive from its support for Russia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has publicly admitted that Tehran provided drones to Russia, claiming that they were sent to Russia months before the full-scale invasion in Ukraine.

Quote: "Previously, Iran had denied supplying weapons to Russia which Russians use in the war in every possible way", noted Nikolenko.

Details: Nikolenko noted that the Iranian Foreign Minister has spread insinuations about the alleged Ukrainians’ refusal to meet with Iranian experts due to the pressure from Western partners.

"Ukraine has been taught to trust only the facts. Therefore, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, in close coordination with the relevant Ukrainian agencies, will continue to take the most severe measures possible to prevent Russia from using Iranian weapons to kill Ukrainians and destroy our critical infrastructure.

Tehran should realise that the consequences of complicity in the crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine will be much more extensive than the benefit it gains from its support for Russia."

Background: Russia has recently been using massive numbers of kamikaze drones, namely Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones (Russian forces call them Geran), to attack Ukraine. Tehran has repeatedly denied that it supplied drones to Russia. The White House considers Iran's denials false.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that Iran's provision of weapons to Russia to wage a full-scale war makes it an accomplice to aggression and war crimes against Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba submitted to the President of Ukraine a proposal to sever diplomatic relations with Iran due to Russia's use of Iranian drones against Ukraine.

