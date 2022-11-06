Russians take children from Kherson Oblast boarding school to psychiatric hospital in Crimea

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights, reported that the occupiers have taken pupils of the Oleshkiv children's boarding house in Kherson Oblast to a psychiatric hospital in the Simferopol district of Crimea.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram



Quote from Lubinets: "I’ve received verified information about one more deportation of pupils between the ages of 9 and 17 from the Oleshkiv Children's Boarding School run by Kherson Oblast Council to a psychiatric hospital in the Simferopol district".



Details: As the ombudsman stated, the occupation authorities of Kherson Oblast continue to violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Lubinets emphasised that actions such as this one by the illegal director of a children's institution are an instance of genocide against Ukrainian children. "I am appealing to the law enforcement authorities to record yet another crime committed by Russia," he stressed.

