SSU Special Forces show destruction of Russian infantry fighting vehicles
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 10:45
The SSU Special Group Alpha posted a video showing three more Russian infantry fighting vehicles being destroyed on the Kharkiv Front.
Source: Security Service of Ukraine
Quote: "Three more destroyed infantry fighting vehicles on the Kharkiv front are the result of work by the SSU Special Group Alpha.
Advertisement:
Our special forces discovered the cluster of equipment and destroyed the targets using 120-mm mortar fire."
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!