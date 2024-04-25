Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre – photo

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a Russian missile strike damaged the windows and roof of the railway station in Balakliia. At the moment of the strike, the commuter train was 15 metres away from the scene.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "The railway station building has shattered windows and a damaged roof. Additionally, the commuter train, which was 15 metres away from the epicentre of the hit at the time of the attack, was also damaged."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that the railway tracks are also damaged. The type of missile is being determined. In total, 11 civilians were injured.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Background: Russian troops hit an area near the railway station in their attack on the settlement of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 25 April. At least 11 people were injured in the attack.

