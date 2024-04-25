All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre – photo

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 25 April 2024, 20:19
Balakliia railway station attack: commuter train was 15 metres from strike's epicentre – photo
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a Russian missile strike damaged the windows and roof of the railway station in Balakliia. At the moment of the strike, the commuter train was 15 metres away from the scene.

Source: Syniehubov on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Quote from Syniehubov: "The railway station building has shattered windows and a damaged roof. Additionally, the commuter train, which was 15 metres away from the epicentre of the hit at the time of the attack, was also damaged."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Details: The prosecutor's office reported that the railway tracks are also damaged. The type of missile is being determined. In total, 11 civilians were injured.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the railway station in Balakliia
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office 

Background: Russian troops hit an area near the railway station in their attack on the settlement of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, on the afternoon of 25 April. At least 11 people were injured in the attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastrailwaysattack
Advertisement:

Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ukraine's foreign minister explains why Ukraine sees no point in inviting Russia to Peace Summit

Half of Ukraine's energy system damaged – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

First draft of Ukraine's Government Centre project to be presented in May

Russians may transfer their airborne divisions to east – ISW

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
11 people injured in Russian missile attack on railway station near Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast
Russian agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying for Russian FSB – photo
Russians hit Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women
RECENT NEWS
16:23
Ukraine has received Western weapons with permission to hit Russia. An interview with Latvia's Foreign Minister
15:51
Telegram founder boasts that he understands Ukrainian as Ukraine considers banning the messenger
15:37
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces strike Russians Buk anti-aircraft system with 6 missiles – video
15:30
Satellite imagery of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea appear online
15:08
Struggle for logistic routes control unfolds near Chasiv Yar
14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it
13:36
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people injured
13:28
Two Estonian boats named Irpin and Reni join Ukrainian Navy – photos
13:21
Russia dropped more than 3,200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: