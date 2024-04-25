Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff: defence is the main issue today

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the protection of infrastructure facilities, the situation at the front, and contracts for weapons production in Ukraine at a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff attended by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. Defence is the main issue today."

Advertisement:

Details: The president noted that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had presented a report on protecting the country's critical infrastructure – not only energy infrastructure, but also social facilities, security, transport, communications facilities, etc. The report covered all sectors and all available capabilities: engineering, air defence and electronic warfare.

"I have given the relevant instructions and set deadlines for them," the president said.

The Staff also discussed reports from the battlefield, focusing on the main fronts, Ukraine's actions and Russia's likely moves, and supplying Ukrainian forces with everything they need.

The third issue under discussion was contracts. "We are continuing to support Ukrainian manufacturers. In this regard, we are working, in particular, with our partners so that weapons can be produced in Ukraine with foreign funding," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that the defence industry is helping us to survive now and has huge export potential after victory. "We are doing our best to promote its development. I will be receiving a weekly report on new contracts for the reporting period," Zelenskyy said.

Support UP or become our patron!