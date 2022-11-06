Russia has caused over 37 billion USD damage to Ukraine’s environment

IHOR PYLYPIV – SUNDAY, 6 NOVEMBER 2022, 12:05

According to data from the Operational Headquarters for recording the environmental crimes committed by the Russian Federation, the environment of Ukraine has suffered losses of over 1.35 trillion hryvnias (37 billion USD).

Source: Accounting Chamber of Ukraine

Details: As a result of the actions of the Russian Federation, hazardous substances are released into the air every day due to forest fires, the burning of oil products and fires at industrial facilities. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the number of such emissions has exceeded 67 million tonnes, compared to 2.2 million tonnes in 2021 and 2020.

It is noted that 3 million hectares of forests have already been affected, which is almost a third of Ukraine’s forest resources. Some of them have been lost forever. About a third of the territory of Ukraine will need mine clearance, which will take at least 10 years.

The threat exists not only to the environment of Ukraine, but to the whole of Europe as the war has caused a number of environmental problems. One of the biggest dangers now is the mined dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant and nuclear blackmail at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Background:

The State Ecological Inspectorate of Ukraine has given an estimate of 530.2 million hryvnias (14.7 million USD) of damage caused by the Russian occupiers to the environment as a result of hostilities in Zhytomyr Oblast.

A total 4.3 billion USD of damage has been caused to Ukraine’s agriculture by the Russian invasion, with the largest losses being caused by the destruction of or damage to land.

