Armed Forces of Ukraine shoot down Russian drone
Sunday, 6 November 2022, 14:40
On 6 November, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian UAV in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Sumy operational-tactical group
Details: The drone was reportedly shot down by the Sumy operational-tactical group of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces in the hromada of Myropillia [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] on the afternoon of 6 November.
