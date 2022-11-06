Armed Forces of Ukraine shoot down Russian drone

On 6 November, Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a Russian UAV in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy operational-tactical group

Details: The drone was reportedly shot down by the Sumy operational-tactical group of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces in the hromada of Myropillia [hromada - an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] on the afternoon of 6 November.

