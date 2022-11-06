All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian media report Kherson is off grid, allegedly due to terrorist attack

Iryna BalachukSunday, 6 November 2022, 14:41
Russian media report Kherson is off grid, allegedly due to terrorist attack

The city of Kherson and more than ten other settlements in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast have been left without electricity; the Russian media have reported a "terrorist attack on power lines".

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing the press service of Khersonoblenergo [Kherson Oblast’s energy supplier - ed.]

Quote from a Khersonoblenergo representative: "Yes, there is no power in the entire city. We are waiting for information on what [happened - ed.] and where."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Russian media stated that the city of Kherson and more than a dozen other settlements nearby were left without electricity due to "a terrorist attack on the Beryslav-Kakhovka power line".

It is noted that three reinforced concrete pylons of high-voltage power lines have allegedly been damaged on the Beryslav-Kakhovka line. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: