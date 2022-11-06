Russian media report Kherson is off grid, allegedly due to terrorist attack
The city of Kherson and more than ten other settlements in temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast have been left without electricity; the Russian media have reported a "terrorist attack on power lines".
Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, citing the press service of Khersonoblenergo [Kherson Oblast’s energy supplier - ed.]
Quote from a Khersonoblenergo representative: "Yes, there is no power in the entire city. We are waiting for information on what [happened - ed.] and where."
Details: Later, Russian media stated that the city of Kherson and more than a dozen other settlements nearby were left without electricity due to "a terrorist attack on the Beryslav-Kakhovka power line".
It is noted that three reinforced concrete pylons of high-voltage power lines have allegedly been damaged on the Beryslav-Kakhovka line.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!