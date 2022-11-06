Russian forces in Kherson Oblast destroy privately owned boats and force local residents to flee

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that Russian occupation forces in Kherson Oblast are destroying privately owned boats docked on the banks of the River Dnipro and have ordered the residents of Beryslav to leave the city by 10 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 6 November

Quote from the General Staff: "Russian occupation forces are continuing to grossly violate the laws and customs of war in relation to civilians in Ukraine. Privately owned boats docked on the banks of the River Dnipro are being destroyed en masse. The occupiers are pilfering the boats’ engines and other property they find there.

Some of the fuel that leaked as a result of the sinking of civilian vessels has ended up in Dnipro’s delta and is threatening to pollute the ecosystem of the Nyzhnodniprovskyi National Park.

[Russian occupation forces] are continuing to forcibly evacuate the residents of temporarily occupied territories. Residents of Beryslav have been ordered to leave the city by 10 November. The occupiers claim that the main reason for the evacuation is the possible attack on the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam by the Ukrainian defence forces."

Details: The General Staff additionally reported that Russian forces are attempting to maintain control over the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and are focusing their efforts on preventing the advance of the Ukrainian defence forces on several fronts.

Over the course of today, Russian forces carried out three missile strikes and three airstrikes, as well as over five attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Seven Ukrainian cities, towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, Mykolaiv and Sumy oblasts came under Russian fire.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. The Republic of Belarus is continuing to aid and support Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine: Russian troops are being housed in Belarus and the country has allowed Russia to use its training grounds to train its troops. There is an ongoing threat of missile and airstrikes from the territory of Belarus, including with the use of attack UAVs.

On other fronts, the Russians continued to fire on military and civilian targets:

On the Sivershchyna front : Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Vorozhba, Seredyna Buda and Buniakyne (Sumy Oblast);

: Russian forces deployed mortars and tubed artillery to fire on areas in the vicinity of Vorozhba, Seredyna Buda and Buniakyne (Sumy Oblast); On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts : Russian forces deployed various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Nevske, Bilohorivka and Ploshchanka;

and : Russian forces deployed various types of artillery to fire on areas in and around Nevske, Bilohorivka and Ploshchanka; On the Bakhmut front : the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Andriivka and Opytne;

: the Russians deployed tank guns, mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Andriivka and Opytne; On the Avdiivka front : the Russians deployed tank guns and all types of artillery at their disposal to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske;

: the Russians deployed tank guns and all types of artillery at their disposal to fire on areas in the vicinity of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Nevelske, Novomykhailivka, Opytne and Pervomaiske; On the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia fronts : the Russians deployed mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Vodiane, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka and Huliaipole;

and : the Russians deployed mortars and tubed and rocket artillery to fire on areas in and around Vodiane, Vuhledar, Vremivka, Pavlivka, Novomykhailivka and Huliaipole; On the Pivdennyi Buh front, more than 30 cities, towns and villages situated along the line of contact came under Russian fire, including Pravdyne, Shevchenkove, Kobzartsi, Bilohirka, Mala Seidemynukha, Nova Kamianka, Velyka Oleksandrivka and Novokyivka. Russian forces continued to deploy UAVs to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the area, conducting a total of over 65 sorties.

The General Staff has confirmed the losses Russian forces sustained in Kherson Oblast over the course of the past few days. A building housing 200 Russian soldiers has been struck in the city of Kakhovka. Russian forces are going to great lengths to cover up their losses; strict policing measures have been introduced in the city. A convoy of Russian military equipment has been destroyed in the vicinity of Radensk. Russia’s losses have yet to be confirmed.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 18 airstrikes on Russian forces, striking 17 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and an anti-aircraft defence system. Ukraine’s air defence forces struck down 3 UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian command posts, 10 clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, two electronic warfare systems and several other crucial military targets.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!