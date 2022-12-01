All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country "went to war against Ukraine"

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 1 December 2022, 13:41

Sergey Lavrov, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has called the war in Ukraine a "war" for the first time instead of using the propaganda term "special operation".

Source: Lavrov, at a press conference on 1 December, a video of which was posted on Telegram by Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva

Quote: "With Ukraine... we didn't just get up and go to war against Ukraine [just because] we didn't like Zelenskyy, or because he stopped appearing in KVN [a Russian and formerly Soviet comedy TV show and international competition] and stopped maintaining his theatre, Kvartal 95 [a publicly owned television production company founded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy]. It was for a reason; we warned [Ukraine] for many, many, many years."

Reference: Russia came up with a special term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the "special military operation", so as not to call the war a war. Using the word "war" to describe the ongoing war in Ukraine is currently punishable under Russian law.

Background: At the same press conference, Lavrov suddenly claimed that Russia had never asked for any negotiations with Ukraine, although it was supposedly always ready to listen to the other side.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!


We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

Joint Forces Commander: Russians are concentrating forces in Belarus, we’re getting ready to react

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
02:22
Russian occupiers hand out draft summons to residents queuing for water in occupied Makiivka
01:04
First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia
00:23
Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief discusses air defence needs with General Milley
All News