Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country "went to war against Ukraine"

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 1 December 2022, 12:41
Russian Foreign Minister openly admits that his country went to war against Ukraine

Sergey Lavrov, the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, has called the war in Ukraine a "war" for the first time instead of using the propaganda term "special operation".

Source: Lavrov, at a press conference on 1 December, a video of which was posted on Telegram by Russian propagandist Olga Skabeyeva

Quote: "With Ukraine... we didn't just get up and go to war against Ukraine [just because] we didn't like Zelenskyy, or because he stopped appearing in KVN [a Russian and formerly Soviet comedy TV show and international competition] and stopped maintaining his theatre, Kvartal 95 [a publicly owned television production company founded by Volodymyr Zelenskyy]. It was for a reason; we warned [Ukraine] for many, many, many years."

Reference: Russia came up with a special term for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the "special military operation", so as not to call the war a war. Using the word "war" to describe the ongoing war in Ukraine is currently punishable under Russian law.

Background: At the same press conference, Lavrov suddenly claimed that Russia had never asked for any negotiations with Ukraine, although it was supposedly always ready to listen to the other side.

Advertisement: