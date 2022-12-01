All Sections
Ukraine needs US$4 billion for gas this winter – Naftogaz CEO

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 18:02

Ukraine needs over US$4 billion for the additional purchase of gas for the heating season.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, the Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz of Ukraine, at the meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine

Chernyshov pointed out that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed more than 300 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. On 17 November alone, Russia targeted 10 gas production facilities, which comprise a third of the national gas production of Ukraine.

"According to the preliminary calculations of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, taking into account military risks, Ukraine needs up to three billion cubic metres of additional gas for the heating season, which corresponds to over US$4 billion. We need the help of our foreign partners in this regard", Chernyshov explained.

Background: USAID is considering providing operational assistance to Ukraine to get through the winter. The national joint-stock company Naftogaz (Ukraine’s state oil and gas production company) is discussing with the US aid in the form of additional gas volumes.

