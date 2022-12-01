All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine needs US$4 billion for gas this winter – Naftogaz CEO

Thursday, 1 December 2022, 17:02

Ukraine needs over US$4 billion for the additional purchase of gas for the heating season.

Source: Oleksii Chernyshov, the Chief Executive Officer of Naftogaz of Ukraine, at the meeting with the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the head of the EU delegation to Ukraine

Chernyshov pointed out that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has destroyed more than 300 energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine. On 17 November alone, Russia targeted 10 gas production facilities, which comprise a third of the national gas production of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

"According to the preliminary calculations of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, taking into account military risks, Ukraine needs up to three billion cubic metres of additional gas for the heating season, which corresponds to over US$4 billion. We need the help of our foreign partners in this regard", Chernyshov explained.

Background: USAID is considering providing operational assistance to Ukraine to get through the winter. The national joint-stock company Naftogaz (Ukraine’s state oil and gas production company) is discussing with the US aid in the form of additional gas volumes.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
All News
Advertisement: