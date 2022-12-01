All Sections
Head of Mykolaiv Oblast enthusiastic about latest weapons used to strike Russians in the south

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 1 December 2022, 23:54
Head of Mykolaiv Oblast enthusiastic about latest weapons used to strike Russians in the south

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Ukrainian troops struck Russian forces on the southern front, and that "something new" was launched at the Russians.

Source: Kim on Telegram

Quote: "Something new was launched at the ‘orcs’ in the south today. This is wonderful."

