All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Minister of Defence of Lithuania: Russian Federation replaces Kaliningrad servicemen sent to war with conscripts

Friday, 2 December 2022, 10:00

The military threat to Lithuania emanating from the militarised Kaliningrad Oblast remains, but it is not as high now because Russia is at war with Ukraine.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said this in an interview with Delfi, reports European Pravda.

The minister said that the Russian military from Kaliningrad Oblast sent to the war in Ukraine did not return to the exclave. However, conscripted soldiers have arrived there.

"You know, the threat has not disappeared. Maybe the threat level is changing, but it has not disappeared. We saw that at one time the contingent in Kaliningrad Oblast was reduced because some armed units were withdrawn, or as they said, battalion tactical groups were created and sent to Ukraine.

They didn't come back. But they were filled with conscripted soldiers. Perhaps some of the equipment was sent, but not the essential part. That is, we see that Kaliningrad Oblast remains an unsinkable aircraft carrier of Russia in this region. It has its own capabilities; it has tactical nuclear weapons right here, next to Lithuania. Sometimes it threatens Lithuania as well," Anušauskas said.

These threats exist, but they are not so significant now, as Russia is sending all its forces into the war in Ukraine, the minister said.

Speaking about the probable spread of the war, the Lithuanian defence minister believes that Europe should prepare for the worst scenarios.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"I think we should always prepare for the worst scenarios. Because if we don't prepare, then the worst scenario will really happen. By the way, not only the military of the Western countries but also the politicians say that the Baltic countries were right and "we are now listening to them. But then we want them to really listen, for example, regarding assistance to Ukraine or supplying heavy weapons," said the minister.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Chief of Defence, Valdemaras Rupšys, said that Lithuania needs to strengthen its defence capabilities in the current realities and do it as soon as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News