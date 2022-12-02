Minister of Defence of Lithuania: Russian Federation replaces Kaliningrad servicemen sent to war with conscripts

The military threat to Lithuania emanating from the militarised Kaliningrad Oblast remains, but it is not as high now because Russia is at war with Ukraine.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said this in an interview with Delfi, reports European Pravda.

The minister said that the Russian military from Kaliningrad Oblast sent to the war in Ukraine did not return to the exclave. However, conscripted soldiers have arrived there.

"You know, the threat has not disappeared. Maybe the threat level is changing, but it has not disappeared. We saw that at one time the contingent in Kaliningrad Oblast was reduced because some armed units were withdrawn, or as they said, battalion tactical groups were created and sent to Ukraine.

They didn't come back. But they were filled with conscripted soldiers. Perhaps some of the equipment was sent, but not the essential part. That is, we see that Kaliningrad Oblast remains an unsinkable aircraft carrier of Russia in this region. It has its own capabilities; it has tactical nuclear weapons right here, next to Lithuania. Sometimes it threatens Lithuania as well," Anušauskas said.

These threats exist, but they are not so significant now, as Russia is sending all its forces into the war in Ukraine, the minister said.

Speaking about the probable spread of the war, the Lithuanian defence minister believes that Europe should prepare for the worst scenarios.

"I think we should always prepare for the worst scenarios. Because if we don't prepare, then the worst scenario will really happen. By the way, not only the military of the Western countries but also the politicians say that the Baltic countries were right and "we are now listening to them. But then we want them to really listen, for example, regarding assistance to Ukraine or supplying heavy weapons," said the minister.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Chief of Defence, Valdemaras Rupšys, said that Lithuania needs to strengthen its defence capabilities in the current realities and do it as soon as possible.

