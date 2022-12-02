All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Minister of Defence of Lithuania: Russian Federation replaces Kaliningrad servicemen sent to war with conscripts

Friday, 2 December 2022, 09:00

The military threat to Lithuania emanating from the militarised Kaliningrad Oblast remains, but it is not as high now because Russia is at war with Ukraine.

Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said this in an interview with Delfi, reports European Pravda.

The minister said that the Russian military from Kaliningrad Oblast sent to the war in Ukraine did not return to the exclave. However, conscripted soldiers have arrived there.

Advertisement:

"You know, the threat has not disappeared. Maybe the threat level is changing, but it has not disappeared. We saw that at one time the contingent in Kaliningrad Oblast was reduced because some armed units were withdrawn, or as they said, battalion tactical groups were created and sent to Ukraine.

They didn't come back. But they were filled with conscripted soldiers. Perhaps some of the equipment was sent, but not the essential part. That is, we see that Kaliningrad Oblast remains an unsinkable aircraft carrier of Russia in this region. It has its own capabilities; it has tactical nuclear weapons right here, next to Lithuania. Sometimes it threatens Lithuania as well," Anušauskas said.

These threats exist, but they are not so significant now, as Russia is sending all its forces into the war in Ukraine, the minister said.

Speaking about the probable spread of the war, the Lithuanian defence minister believes that Europe should prepare for the worst scenarios.

"I think we should always prepare for the worst scenarios. Because if we don't prepare, then the worst scenario will really happen. By the way, not only the military of the Western countries but also the politicians say that the Baltic countries were right and "we are now listening to them. But then we want them to really listen, for example, regarding assistance to Ukraine or supplying heavy weapons," said the minister.

Earlier, the Lithuanian Chief of Defence, Valdemaras Rupšys, said that Lithuania needs to strengthen its defence capabilities in the current realities and do it as soon as possible.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
All News
Advertisement: