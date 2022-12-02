All Sections
Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 December 2022, 16:56
Spain gives Ukraine first Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems

The Spanish government has given Ukraine its first Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems. 

Source: Defence Minister of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, on Telegram of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Quote: "Hosted Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles in Odesa. We honoured the memory of heroes who laid down their lives for Ukraine and visited our defenders in the hospital. Spain continues to support Ukraine: humanitarian and military aid persists. 

Spain will train more of our soldiers. 

The country has provided us with our first Hawk missile systems."

Details: Hawk anti-aircraft missile systems are manufactured in the US, it has a medium operational range and serves to shoot down planes, as well as missiles in its final modifications. 

According to the information of the Ukrainian Air Force Command Tsentr ("Centre"), western analysts estimate the Hawk’s probability of hitting air targets at 85%.

