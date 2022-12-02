All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy worsens forecast of Ukrainian GDP decline due to Russian missile strikes on energy system

Friday, 2 December 2022, 19:35

OLEKSII PAVLYSH – FRIDAY, 2 DECEMBER 2022, 18:53

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine is forced to return to the original forecast of real GDP decline this year by 32-33.5% due to Russian missile attacks on energy infrastructure.

Source: Yuliia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine, at a briefing on 2 December, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Quote: "It is obvious that the macroeconomic forecast should be changed, or rather adjusted. At the beginning of the year, we assumed that the economic decline would be at the level of 32-33%. Then, the economy showed very high adaptive abilities.

However, due to the attack on the energy system that took place in November, some companies, of course, suspended their activities. This indicates that we, as the Ministry of Economy, have somewhat worsened our prospects and, unfortunately, have returned to our previous forecast: by the end of the year the GDP decline may reach 32-33%, even 33.5%," Svyrydenko said.

The Minister suggested that the National Bank of Ukraine would agree with this as well.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will consider estimates of the impact of blackouts on the Ukrainian economy at the next week’s meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee. In January of 2023, the NBU will publish updated macroeconomic forecast figures taking into account these factors.

After 9 months of war in Ukraine, Oxford Economics expects that Ukraine's GDP will fall by 31% in 2022, and will shrink by another 2-2.5% next year due to extreme economic challenges.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast

First Grain from Ukraine ship loaded with humanitarian cargo arrives in Ethiopia

Ukraine's Security Service publishes list of sanctioned individuals from Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)

Zelenskyy criticized the US$60 price cap on Russian oil: a weak position

Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Sergei Shoigu threatens war until the last "either Ukrainian or Pole"

Police look for those who helped Ukrainska Pravda identify Deputy Head of the President's Office in an expensive car

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:14
Weather helps Ukrainian Armed Forces, Ukraine expects positive news soon
11:39
Russian forces hit Kherson Oblast 46 times: 1 person killed and 2 injured
11:36
Five Georgian military volunteers killed in Ukraine: encircled near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast
10:44
Russian occupiers held civilians at checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast for 2 days, beating and inspecting
10:18
Russian forces hit settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, Kharkiv Oblast: transport infrastructure damaged
10:17
Russians mine infrastructure and outskirts of Sievierodonetsk – Oblast Military Administration
09:10
Occupiers want to remove hryvnia after New Year
08:27
Artillery units hit two Russian command posts in Luhansk Oblast
07:42
Ukraine’s Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 17 settlements – General Staff
04:26
Ukraine and USA work on further sanctions against Russia
All News