Russians launch 76 attacks on border area of Sumy Oblast in one day

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 December 2022, 21:52
On 2 December, Russians launched 76 attacks on border areas of Sumy Oblast, using different kinds of armament.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Zhyvytskyi reported that Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, Krasnopillia and Bilopillia hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] were under attacks.

Russians launched attacks on the Seredyna-Buda hromada using a mortar (one strike) and a self-propelled artillery system (22 strikes). No damage was reported.

Russians dropped an explosive (a rocket-propelled grenade) on one of the border villages in the Krasnopillia hromada using a drone. No casualties were reported.

Russians attacked the Znob-Novgorodske hromada, using 120 mm mortars. 21 mines exploded on the Ukrainian territory. As a result of the attack, local farm storages were damaged.

The same village was attacked again after 19:00 from a multiple launch rocket system (6 strikes) and a self-propelled artillery system (4 strikes). There were no casualties.

The Bilopillia hromada was attacked from tubed artillery (21 strikes). There were no victims, too.

Photo shows the results of the attack on the Znob-Novhorodske hromada

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

