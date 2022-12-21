Head of Security Service of Ukraine about Medvedchuk: First prison and lice, then exchange, then scrambled eggs in Crimea

Vasyl Maliuk, the acting Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), believes that the Kremlin has "scrapped" Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician to whose daughter Putin is a godfather.

Source: Maliuk in an interview for 1+1 Ukrainian TV channel

Details: The head of the Security Service of Ukraine has spoken about the latest photos of Medvedchuk, who had been identified in Yalta, on the southern coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea; perhaps he was exposed to show that he was alive. Answering a question from the journalist, Maliuk said he was convinced that Medvedchuk had met up with Putin.

Quote: "He ordered scrambled eggs in a small cafe, that's all the circumstances. First, prison and lice, then exchange, and then scrambled eggs in Crimea. He used to be the ‘king of life’ before all this. At least that’s how he felt."

Background:

On 21 September, the Ukrainian side managed to release 215 Ukrainian defenders. Russians got Medvedchuk back, as well as 55 Russian soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Medvedchuk participated in all appropriate investigation activities stipulated by the Ukrainian law, and there were no regrets about giving him back.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said that Medvedchuk’s testimonies had been documented; he would be handed over from Ukrainian prison "to a bigger prison called the Russian Federation".

In November, Medvedchuk and his wife were spotted in occupied Crimea.

Ukrainian law enforcers reported that criminal investigation against Medvedchuk who was handed over to Russia during the prisoner swap, is underway; it will be conducted in absentia.

