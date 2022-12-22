Nearly 2000 tanks and other equipment: Biden speaks of allies’ contribution to Ukraine’s victory

Since the beginning of Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies have provided hundreds of pieces of military equipment so that Kyiv could defend itself.

Source: US President Joe Biden’s remarks at a press conference in the White House following negotiations with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by a correspondent from European Pravda.

"We have provided a steady stream of weapons, including air defence systems and artillery, ammunition, and so much more. And we have not done it alone. From the very beginning, the United States has rallied allies and partners from around the world to stand strong with Ukraine and impose unprecedented - and I emphasise "unprecedented" - sanctions and export controls on Russia, making it harder for the Kremlin to wage its brutal war," he said.

"More than 50 nations have committed nearly 2,000 tanks and other armoured vehicles; more than 800 artillery systems, more than two million rounds of artillery ammunition and more than 50 advanced rocket-launching systems... Together, we have provided billions of dollars in direct budgetary support to make sure the Ukrainian government can continue to provide basic, fundamental services," Biden added.

In addition, the US President said that the United States has accepted more than 221,000 Ukrainians seeking asylum since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the allocation of US$374 million for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians.

As reported earlier, Zelensky arrived at the White House, where he was met by US President Joe Biden.

Amid the visit, on Wednesday US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken officially announced a new US$1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the transfer of a Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.

In total, US military aid to Ukraine has reached $21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

