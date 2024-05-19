Ukrainian air defence units shoot down all 37 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 37 Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions from the Russian cities of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk on the night of 18-19 May. All of them have been shot down by Ukrainian air defence units.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: The 37 Shaheds were shot down over Kyiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, and Kherson oblasts.

