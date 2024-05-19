All Sections
Russian forces hit recreation area near Kharkiv, 6 killed, 28 injured – photos

Roman Petrenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 19 May 2024, 16:52
Russian forces hit recreation area near Kharkiv, 6 killed, 28 injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian strike on a recreation area near Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast National Police

At least six people were killed and twenty-eight injured in a morning strike on Kharkiv Oblast on 19 May.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Hololobov, Head of Mala Danylivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]; Kharkiv Oblast National Police on Facebook 

Details: Syniehubov said the invaders struck an area where local people were relaxing.

According to police, 5 people were killed and at least 16 were injured. One of those killed was a pregnant woman.

 

Among the casualties is an eight-year-old child who received minor injuries. A police officer and an ambulance paramedic came under repeat fire when they assisted at the scene.

 

Eight people are in a serious condition.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration said the Russians launched two Iskander-M missiles, using the tactic of "double-tapping".

 

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office later reported that the strike killed 6 people and injured 16.

A 68-year-old civilian man died of his injuries in hospital. The severity of his wounds was not disclosed.

At 17:02, the Prosecutor’s Office said that the number of people who sustained injuries had risen to 27. Two police officers are among the casualties.

The Prosecutor’s Office still has no information about what happened to a man who worked at the recreation centre and was fishing at a nearby body of water at the time of the strike.

At 20:36, the Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of casualties had risen to 28. 

