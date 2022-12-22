Biden: Russia will not win, but we still need to talk to Putin

President Joe Biden is convinced that the war between Ukraine and Russia will not end without negotiating with Putin.

Source: Biden’s remarks at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Ukrainian counterpart, in Washington, as reported by European Pravda.

Biden has emphasised that regardless of whether you consider a certain foreign leader to be an enemy, dialogue still remains the basis of international politics.

"All politics is personal, it's about looking each other in the eye," said the US president. "I don’t think there’s any, any, any substitute for sitting down face-to-face with a friend or a foe and looking them in the eye."

Despite his willingness to hold dialogue with Putin, Joe Biden expressed confidence that the Russian leader would lose the war. The US President considers, in particular, Russia's transition to strikes on civilian objects as a sign of this.

"This guy [Putin], he's going to fail. He's already failed," Biden said.

"President Zelenskyy and I are united, two countries together, to make sure he [Putin] cannot succeed," he added.

As reported, after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden also talked about "almost 2,000 tanks and other equipment" to be provided to Ukraine.

Amid the visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday officially announced a new US$1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the transfer of a Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.

Total US military aid to Ukraine has reached US$21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

