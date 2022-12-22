All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Biden: Russia will not win, but we still need to talk to Putin

European PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 00:55
Biden: Russia will not win, but we still need to talk to Putin

President Joe Biden is convinced that the war between Ukraine and Russia will not end without negotiating with Putin.

Source: Biden’s remarks at a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his Ukrainian counterpart, in Washington, as reported by European Pravda.

Biden has emphasised that regardless of whether you consider a certain foreign leader to be an enemy, dialogue still remains the basis of international politics.

Advertisement:

"All politics is personal, it's about looking each other in the eye," said the US president. "I don’t think there’s any, any, any substitute for sitting down face-to-face with a friend or a foe and looking them in the eye."

Despite his willingness to hold dialogue with Putin, Joe Biden expressed confidence that the Russian leader would lose the war. The US President considers, in particular, Russia's transition to strikes on civilian objects as a sign of this.

"This guy [Putin], he's going to fail. He's already failed," Biden said.

"President Zelenskyy and I are united, two countries together, to make sure he [Putin] cannot succeed," he added.

As reported, after the meeting with Zelenskyy, Biden also talked about "almost 2,000 tanks and other equipment" to be provided to Ukraine.

Amid the visit, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday officially announced a new US$1.85 billion military aid package for Ukraine, which includes the transfer of a Patriot air defence system for the first time ever.

Total US military aid to Ukraine has reached US$21.9 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: