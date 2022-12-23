All Sections
Zelenskyy calls meeting of Staff of Supreme Commander-in-Chief: We see prospects on front

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 23 December 2022, 19:48

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, called the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting on 23 December. The President states that the military command sees prospects on the front.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address at the end of the 303rd day of the war

Quote: "I held the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting today, to the point as always.

We are preparing for the next few months and the next year in general. Our tasks have not changed. Our main goal is the liberation of our land. The security of our people. Restoring our country after the Russian attacks. These are the components of the Ukrainian victory to which we are coming closer step by step.

The commanders were heard at the meeting today. We see prospects on the front. We are preparing for different actions of the terrorist state, we see its intentions. And our response will follow."

