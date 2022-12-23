All Sections
Zelenskyy warns that Russians can intensify their attacks during holidays

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 23 December 2022, 19:53

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russians can intensify their attacks during holidays. 

Source: the President’s evening address 

Quote: "Please remember who is fighting against us. With the approaching holiday season, Russian terrorists may become active again.

They despise Christian values and any values in general.

Therefore, please heed the air raid signals, help each other and always take care of each other."

Background: On 23 December, Russian ships carrying 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles entered the Black Sea for the first time since 16 December, when the Russian Federation conducted a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, using Kalibr missiles in particular.

Earlier, sources of Ukrainska Pravda from intelligence services reported that Russia will probably carry out another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December.

On 20 December, Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, warned fellow citizens that Russia may launch new attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities so that Ukrainians meet 2023 in the darkness.

