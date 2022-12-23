All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy warns that Russians can intensify their attacks during holidays

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOFriday, 23 December 2022, 18:53
Zelenskyy warns that Russians can intensify their attacks during holidays

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russians can intensify their attacks during holidays. 

Source: the President’s evening address 

Quote: "Please remember who is fighting against us. With the approaching holiday season, Russian terrorists may become active again.

Advertisement:

They despise Christian values and any values in general.

Therefore, please heed the air raid signals, help each other and always take care of each other."

Background: On 23 December, Russian ships carrying 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles entered the Black Sea for the first time since 16 December, when the Russian Federation conducted a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine, using Kalibr missiles in particular.

Earlier, sources of Ukrainska Pravda from intelligence services reported that Russia will probably carry out another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December.

On 20 December, Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, warned fellow citizens that Russia may launch new attacks on Ukraine’s energy facilities so that Ukrainians meet 2023 in the darkness.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: