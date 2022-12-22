All Sections
Russia is likely to launch large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 22 December 2022, 13:02
Russia is likely to launch another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December.

Source: sources of Ukrainska Pravda at Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence

Details: Sources at Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence state that Russia will involve all available cruise missile carriers with a range of 500 km or more.

In total, at least 67 cruise missiles are planned to be launched. The use of UAVs the day after the strike is not excluded.

According to Defence Intelligence, Russia is preparing to use at least 4 Iskanders, from 8 to 14 Tu-95MS aircraft, about 3 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles and up to 3 Tu-22M3 aircraft.

As per the available information, the area of movement of any ships and aircraft in the Sevastopol seaport in the occupied Crimea will be restricted from 23 to 27 December due to missile firing.

Background: Russia carried out the previous large-scale missile attack on 16 December. The occupiers fired 74 missiles.

