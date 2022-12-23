Russia brought Kalibr carriers into Black Sea for first time since massive bombardment of 16 December

On 23 December, Russian ships carrying 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles entered the Black Sea for the first time since 16 December, when the Russian Federation conducted a massive bombardment of Ukraine, using Kalibr missiles in particular.

Source: Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Nine enemy cruisers are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea; one of them carries Kalibr missiles on board, with a total salvo of four missiles".

Details: Two more Russian ships are currently in the Sea of Azov.

Russia keeps nine ships in the Mediterranean Sea on combat duty; five of them carry Kalibr missiles on board with a total salvo of 72 missiles.

On 23 December, air alarms sounded in most of Ukraine’s regions, except the country’s west. Previously, interlocutors of the Ukrainska Pravda from intelligence services reported that Russia will probably carry out another massive missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December.

Background:

On 16 December, the Russians fired 76 missiles at Ukraine (of which 72 were cruise missiles: Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22 and 4 Kh-59/Kh-31P guided air missiles) from the Caspian and Black Sea regions; 60 of these were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence systems.

