All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia brought Kalibr carriers into Black Sea for first time since massive bombardment of 16 December

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 December 2022, 14:13
Russia brought Kalibr carriers into Black Sea for first time since massive bombardment of 16 December

On 23 December, Russian ships carrying 3M-54 Kalibr cruise missiles entered the Black Sea for the first time since 16 December, when the Russian Federation conducted a massive bombardment of Ukraine, using Kalibr missiles in particular. 

Source: Military Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "Nine enemy cruisers are currently on combat duty in the Black Sea; one of them carries Kalibr missiles on board, with a total salvo of four missiles".

Advertisement:

Details: Two more Russian ships are currently in the Sea of Azov. 

Russia keeps nine ships in the Mediterranean Sea on combat duty; five of them carry Kalibr missiles on board with a total salvo of 72 missiles. 

On 23 December, air alarms sounded in most of Ukraine’s regions, except the country’s west. Previously, interlocutors of the Ukrainska Pravda from intelligence services reported that Russia will probably carry out another massive missile attack on Ukraine on 22 or 23 December.

Background: 

  • On 16 December, the Russians fired 76 missiles at Ukraine (of which 72 were cruise missiles: Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22 and 4 Kh-59/Kh-31P guided air missiles) from the Caspian and Black Sea regions; 60 of these were shot down by Ukraine’s air defence systems.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
Guardian amends article on Orbán allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
All News
Advertisement: