Four people killed in Zaporizhzhia following Russian attacks since beginning of 2023

Four people have been killed and seven more have been wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of the year.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "There have been over six hundred attacks on towns and villages since the beginning of the year: [following the attacks] four people have been killed and seven wounded."

Details: According to Starukh, the probability that Russian forces will conduct more intensive combat reconnaissance has increased due to severe frosts.

