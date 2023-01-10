All Sections
Four people killed in Zaporizhzhia following Russian attacks since beginning of 2023

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 04:39

Four people have been killed and seven more have been wounded in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast since the beginning of the year.

Source: Oleksandr Starukh, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "There have been over six hundred attacks on towns and villages since the beginning of the year: [following the attacks] four people have been killed and seven wounded."

Details: According to Starukh, the probability that Russian forces will conduct more intensive combat reconnaissance has increased due to severe frosts.

