American company L3Harris will produce 14 VAMPIRE missile systems for Ukraine

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 10:43

The L3Harris Technologies company will manufacture 14 VAMPIRE modular missile systems for Ukraine. The first four missile systems are to be delivered by mid-2023.

Source: press release of L3Harris Technologies.

Under a contract with the US Department of Defence, the company will install VAMPIRE on vehicles provided by the US government. All 14 systems should be delivered by the end of 2023.

The contract is worth US$40 million.

"The portable VAMPIRE kit will allow the Ground Forces of Ukraine to target and shoot down enemy drones and defend against adversary ground threats. The systems ordered by DoD are tailored to provide critical defence assets to help Ukraine defend against attacks on civilian infrastructure," the message says.

It is added that the VAMPIRE missile systems will be equipped with an advanced WESCAM MX-10 RSTA targeting sensor and Advanced Precision Kill Weapons System missiles, allowing an operator to quickly and accurately engage targets.

