All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Niue issues "Warrior of Azovstal" commemorative coin

Tuesday, 10 January 2023, 11:46

Niue, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, has released a "Warrior of Azovstal" silver commemorative coin with a denomination of $5.

Source: Top World Coins reported that the silver coin commemorates the defenders of Mariupol who resisted the Russians at the steelworks.

Quote: "The Ukrainian soldiers who resisted at Azovstal are proof that standing up to a powerful aggressor has and will always be right," the website states.

Details: The coin is engraved with a work by the artist Maksym Palenko, "Mariupol Azovstal", which depicts a soldier of the Mariupol garrison in armour.

 

His helmet seems to be "created" from the metalworks that gave shelter to the soldiers and saved the lives of thousands of people.

 

"May their heroic feats never be forgotten with this commemorative piece. It’ll surely find a special place in your collection and your heart," the description says.

 

Background: Two silver coins featuring Ukrainian national symbols have been issued in the USA. The Vatican has also minted a special coin in support of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative coin celebrating the Ukrainian Navy.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

This is not a trilogy, there will be no World War III – Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globe

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News