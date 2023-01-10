Niue issues "Warrior of Azovstal" commemorative coin

Niue, an island nation in the South Pacific Ocean, has released a "Warrior of Azovstal" silver commemorative coin with a denomination of $5.

Source: Top World Coins reported that the silver coin commemorates the defenders of Mariupol who resisted the Russians at the steelworks.

Quote: "The Ukrainian soldiers who resisted at Azovstal are proof that standing up to a powerful aggressor has and will always be right," the website states.

Details: The coin is engraved with a work by the artist Maksym Palenko, "Mariupol Azovstal", which depicts a soldier of the Mariupol garrison in armour.

His helmet seems to be "created" from the metalworks that gave shelter to the soldiers and saved the lives of thousands of people.

"May their heroic feats never be forgotten with this commemorative piece. It’ll surely find a special place in your collection and your heart," the description says.

Background: Two silver coins featuring Ukrainian national symbols have been issued in the USA. The Vatican has also minted a special coin in support of Ukraine.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine presented a commemorative coin celebrating the Ukrainian Navy.

