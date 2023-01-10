Russians blow up WWII mine "graveyard" in Ochakiv

On 9 January, Russian occupiers hit a kind of "graveyard" of anti-ship mines from World War II during an attack on Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kim: "We did not want to talk about this, but I will. Close to a military unit that has been under attack for many months, there was a storage point of very, very old mines, anti-ship ones, from World War II. They had been buried in concrete, and it was sort of a graveyard from then on. Russians decided for some reason that it was an ammunition storage point and bravely attacked it for a long time. And yesterday, they used two very expensive missiles, presumably Kinzhal hypersonic ones, to break through one metre of concrete and blow up mines from World War II."

Details: The head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration explained that there were a lot of these old munitions, they "were buried in concrete God knows when right on the shore, in the sand, making a graveyard so that it would not explode because it was dangerous". But this storage point was of no value for the occupiers.

The explosion of these mines damaged a lot of buildings, shattered windows and roofs of more than 200 residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities. Nevertheless, luckily, there were no casualties.

Kim has also reported that Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration has already sent two lorries of oriented strand boards on 10 January in order to help the people of Ochakiv. In addition, building materials, such as slate, film wrap, boards, etc., are regularly being transferred to the district.

Background:

The Russian occupiers attacked the city of Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, on 9 January, wounding 15 people.

