Russian sound engineer detained for setting fire to military enlistment office in Bratsk

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 January 2023, 13:17
A 21-year-old sound engineer who worked for a local television company that supports the war in Ukraine has been detained in Bratsk, Irkutsk Oblast (Russia), on suspicion of setting fire to a military enlistment office.

Source: Russian news outlets ASTRA, Baza and Siberia.Reality, a Radio Svoboda (Liberty) project

Details: At 02:00 on 9 January, an unknown intruder climbed over the fence of the military enlistment office at 11 Ryabinova Street in Bratsk, after which a fire broke out. According to the media outlet Baza, someone threw a bottle of inflammable liquid through a ground-floor window. 

ASTRA’s sources said that Dmitry M., a sound engineer at the Bratsk TV and radio broadcasting company, was detained on the same day on suspicion of arson. 

The TV company’s website no longer lists Dmitry as an employee (although an archived version of the site contains the name of an employee who may be the suspect – Dmitry Mikheyev). 

The company stated that Dmitry M. "does not work here any more". When asked why, they declined to answer, nor did they respond to questions about the sound engineer’s arrest. 

The local administration is a founder of the Bratsk TV and radio broadcasting company, which supports Russian aggression in Ukraine, particularly by reporting on support for mobilised men and visits to Donbas by local politicians. 

