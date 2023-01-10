After conflagration in Moscow, warehouse catches on fire in Moscow suburbs

On the evening of 10 January, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the suburbs of Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, citing emergency services

Details: Reportedly, a warehouse is burning on an area of 250 sq. m. on the Pyatnitsky highway in the suburbs of Moscow.

Advertisement:

News agency has published a video from the scene. No more details have been reported.

Background: A huge fire broke out in a warehouse near Dmitrovskaya metro station in Moscow on the afternoon of 10 January. Aircraft have been deployed to put the fire out.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!