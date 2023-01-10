All Sections
After conflagration in Moscow, warehouse catches on fire in Moscow suburbs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 January 2023, 16:38

On the evening of 10 January, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the suburbs of Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, citing emergency services

Details: Reportedly, a warehouse is burning on an area of 250 sq. m. on the Pyatnitsky highway in the suburbs of Moscow. 

News agency has published a video from the scene. No more details have been reported.

Background: A huge fire broke out in a warehouse near Dmitrovskaya metro station in Moscow on the afternoon of 10 January. Aircraft have been deployed to put the fire out.

