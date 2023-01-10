Ground freezes, heavy equipment to move out: combat activity expected to resume in Luhansk Oblast

Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that it became colder and the ground froze in the oblast, so resumption of combat activity is expected in Luhansk Oblast.



Source: Haidai on Facebook



Quote: "We are expecting an intensification of hostilities. The ground is frozen, so now heavy equipment will be involved.

The Russians are trying to hold Kreminna with all their might. Several units of paratroopers were transferred there and even more tanks were brought, but every night, the Ukrainian defenders destroy six to seven units."

