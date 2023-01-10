All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ground freezes, heavy equipment to move out: combat activity expected to resume in Luhansk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 10 January 2023, 16:32
Ground freezes, heavy equipment to move out: combat activity expected to resume in Luhansk Oblast

Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that it became colder and the ground froze in the oblast, so resumption of combat activity is expected in Luhansk Oblast.

Source: Haidai on Facebook

Quote: "We are expecting an intensification of hostilities. The ground is frozen, so now heavy equipment will be involved.

The Russians are trying to hold Kreminna with all their might. Several units of paratroopers were transferred there and even more tanks were brought, but every night, the Ukrainian defenders destroy six to seven units."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: