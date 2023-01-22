All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian President's Office expects Ramstein-9 to bring up issue of sending aircraft to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 22 January 2023, 01:58

The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes that participants of the next Ramstein Defence Contact Group session would consider the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Details: Andrii Sybiha is convinced that Ukraine will receive the necessary armoured vehicles and aircrafts from the allies in the near future. He called the next Ramstein session "aircraft-grade".

Quote: "I am deeply convinced, and I'm sure we all shall see, that these Ramstein [talks] that have already happened will set a new reality. I'm also convinced that we can unofficially call it 'Armoured Ramstein'. The next one will be [an] 'aircraft-grade' [meeting]."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base to consider providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets at the next meeting.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News