Ukrainian President's Office expects Ramstein-9 to bring up issue of sending aircraft to Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 22 January 2023, 00:58
The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes that participants of the next Ramstein Defence Contact Group session would consider the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Details: Andrii Sybiha is convinced that Ukraine will receive the necessary armoured vehicles and aircrafts from the allies in the near future. He called the next Ramstein session "aircraft-grade".

Quote: "I am deeply convinced, and I'm sure we all shall see, that these Ramstein [talks] that have already happened will set a new reality. I'm also convinced that we can unofficially call it 'Armoured Ramstein'. The next one will be [an] 'aircraft-grade' [meeting]."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base to consider providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets at the next meeting.

