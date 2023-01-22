Ukrainian President's Office expects Ramstein-9 to bring up issue of sending aircraft to Ukraine
The Office of the President of Ukraine hopes that participants of the next Ramstein Defence Contact Group session would consider the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.
Source: Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine; the national joint 24/7 newscast
Details: Andrii Sybiha is convinced that Ukraine will receive the necessary armoured vehicles and aircrafts from the allies in the near future. He called the next Ramstein session "aircraft-grade".
Quote: "I am deeply convinced, and I'm sure we all shall see, that these Ramstein [talks] that have already happened will set a new reality. I'm also convinced that we can unofficially call it 'Armoured Ramstein'. The next one will be [an] 'aircraft-grade' [meeting]."
Background: President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the participants of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base to consider providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets at the next meeting.
