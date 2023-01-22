All Sections
Putin needs a "Ukrainian Stalingrad"– National Security Council of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 12:47

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, is certain that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now seeking out vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian front.

Source: Danilov in a column for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Danilov: "In the war with Ukraine, Putin dreams of ‘encirclement’, a victory parade, and the title of Generalissimo of all time, and ... of his own Gulag [a network of secret high security prisons in the USSR; many inmates were political prisoners].

To achieve this, he needs a ‘Ukrainian Stalingrad’ in his frame of reference. At the very least, he wants to repeat the Debaltseve-2 scenario on the largest possible scale. 

That’s why the newly minted Zhukovs [i.e. Russian generals who use their troops as cannon fodder] embodied by [Valery] Gerasimov [Chief of the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces – ed.] are concentrating resources, pulling in reserves, restoring combat capability, and seeking out the most vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian front."

