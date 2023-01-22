All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin needs a "Ukrainian Stalingrad"– National Security Council of Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 11:47
Putin needs a Ukrainian Stalingrad– National Security Council of Ukraine

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, is certain that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now seeking out vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian front.

Source: Danilov in a column for Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Danilov: "In the war with Ukraine, Putin dreams of ‘encirclement’, a victory parade, and the title of Generalissimo of all time, and ... of his own Gulag [a network of secret high security prisons in the USSR; many inmates were political prisoners].

Advertisement:

To achieve this, he needs a ‘Ukrainian Stalingrad’ in his frame of reference. At the very least, he wants to repeat the Debaltseve-2 scenario on the largest possible scale. 

That’s why the newly minted Zhukovs [i.e. Russian generals who use their troops as cannon fodder] embodied by [Valery] Gerasimov [Chief of the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces – ed.] are concentrating resources, pulling in reserves, restoring combat capability, and seeking out the most vulnerable areas of the Ukrainian front."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: