Estonia gives all of its 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine as part of record aid package

Estonia is handing over all available 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine as part of its record military aid package announced last week.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Kaimo Kuusk, the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine

"We are giving all our 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to set a precedent so that other countries will have no excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," said Kaimo Kuusk.

The ambassador has announced the list of weapons, which coincides with the information previously published in the Estonian media: these are "dozens" of 155mm FH-70 and 122mm D-30 howitzers; thousands of 155mm artillery shells; hundreds of M2 Carl-Gustaf anti-tank systems with ammunition; and support equipment for artillery units.

The total amount of Estonian military aid to Ukraine has already exceeded 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP).

As reported, Denmark is giving Ukraine all 19 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, which it ordered for itself in France.

Latvia will send to Ukraine Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and drones.

Finland also announced the allocation of a record aid package for Ukraine of €400 million. That's more than double the combined cost of the previous packages.

