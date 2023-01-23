All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonia gives all of its 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine as part of record aid package

European PravdaMonday, 23 January 2023, 10:13

Estonia is handing over all available 155 mm howitzers to Ukraine as part of its record military aid package announced last week.

Source: European Pravda, referring to Kaimo Kuusk, the Estonian Ambassador to Ukraine

"We are giving all our 155mm howitzers to Ukraine. And we want to set a precedent so that other countries will have no excuses why they cannot provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win the war," said Kaimo Kuusk.

Advertisement:

The ambassador has announced the list of weapons, which coincides with the information previously published in the Estonian media: these are "dozens" of 155mm FH-70 and 122mm D-30 howitzers; thousands of 155mm artillery shells; hundreds of M2 Carl-Gustaf anti-tank systems with ammunition; and support equipment for artillery units.

The total amount of Estonian military aid to Ukraine has already exceeded 1% of Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP). 

As reported, Denmark is giving Ukraine all 19 Caesar self-propelled howitzers, which it ordered for itself in France.

Latvia will send to Ukraine Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems, helicopters, machine guns with ammunition, and drones.

Finland also announced the allocation of a record aid package for Ukraine of €400 million. That's more than double the combined cost of the previous packages.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: