Сourt hands down first sentence for organising sham referendums in Ukraine's south

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 23 January 2023, 14:47

A woman who helped to organise a Russian pseudo-referendum in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press service; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Taking into account her cooperation with the investigation, the court sentenced her to five years in prison and deprived her of the right to hold positions in government bodies or engage in activities related to the electoral process for a period of 10 years."

Details: The SSU notes that this is the first time anyone has been sentenced for organising sham referendums in the south of Ukraine.

The prosecutors proved in court that between 23 and 27 September 2022, the accused, a resident of the village of Novooleksandrivka, took an active part in the work of an "election commission" set up by the occupation authorities to hold a sham referendum on whether the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson Oblast should secede from Ukraine and "join" the Russian Federation.

The woman went from house to house distributing so-called ballot papers for illegal voting. She then handed the used ballot papers to the chairman of the illegally established election commission for subsequent calculation and falsification of the results.

After the liberation of the district, SSU officers detained the collaborator in the course of stabilisation measures in October 2022.

