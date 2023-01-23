All Sections
Germany deploying Patriot air defence system in Poland

European PravdaMonday, 23 January 2023, 19:03

On Monday, Germany sent to Poland the first two of three Patriot air defence systems to be deployed near the Ukrainian border in response to the missile incident in the village of Przewodów.

The Patriot air defence systems will be sent to the Polish town of Zamość near the border with Ukraine, where they will be deployed to prevent strikes by cruise missiles.

"One of the reasons why Germany will now support NATO's eastern flank in Poland with Patriots is certainly because we saw how quickly the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could spill over to NATO member countries," Colonel Joerg Sievers, who will command the German unit in Poland, told reporters on Monday.

He emphasised the defensive nature of the Patriot air defence system and added that UK and American troops are also deployed in Poland.

"Patriot is a strictly defensive system, and we hope that we will be able to provide sufficient protection there to prevent attacks or accidents like the one in November in the future," Colonel added.

Background: The decision to provide Poland with three Patriot systems, along with the military to operate the system, was made by Germany after the events in the village of Przewodów in November 2022. As a result of the missile attack on Ukraine by Russia, elements of the missile fell on the territory of Poland, causing the death of two people.

In January 2023, Germany, following the United States, will supply Ukraine with an additional battery of the Patriot air defence system.

