All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Gerasimov complains about intensity of hostilities which Russia has never before experienced

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 00:37

Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, has complained that the intensity of hostilities in the war in Ukraine has put the occupying Russian troops in conditions that they have never encountered before in the history of modern Russia.

Source: Gerasimov in an interview, quoted by RBC.ru

Quote from Gerasimov: "It should be noted that our country's mobilisation training system has not been fully adapted to the new modern economic relations. So we have had to correct everything on the fly."

Details: According to Gerasimov, the General Staff, in cooperation with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, recruited 300,000 citizens to the army during the partial mobilisation.

Gerasimov noted that modern Russia has never experienced "such a level and intensity of warfare", as today "practically the entire collective West is opposing it".

Background: Gerasimov was appointed commander of the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine on 11 January. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News