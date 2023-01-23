All Sections
Gerasimov complains about intensity of hostilities which Russia has never before experienced

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 23 January 2023, 23:37
Valery Gerasimov, the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation, has complained that the intensity of hostilities in the war in Ukraine has put the occupying Russian troops in conditions that they have never encountered before in the history of modern Russia.

Source: Gerasimov in an interview, quoted by RBC.ru

Quote from Gerasimov: "It should be noted that our country's mobilisation training system has not been fully adapted to the new modern economic relations. So we have had to correct everything on the fly."

Details: According to Gerasimov, the General Staff, in cooperation with the constituent entities of the Russian Federation, recruited 300,000 citizens to the army during the partial mobilisation.

Gerasimov noted that modern Russia has never experienced "such a level and intensity of warfare", as today "practically the entire collective West is opposing it".

Background: Gerasimov was appointed commander of the joint group of Russian troops in Ukraine on 11 January. 

