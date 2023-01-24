All Sections
Crimean Tatars searched again in occupied Crimea

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 07:15
Crimean Tatars searched again in occupied Crimea

Searches have been going on in the homes of Crimean Tatars since 04:00 in the Dzhankoi district of temporarily occupied Crimea. 

Source: Crimean Solidarity 

Quote: "New searches have been going on in the homes of Crimean Tatars since 04:00. Residents of the Dzhankoi district have reported noticing secret services at a few addresses."

Details: Presumably, the searches concerned Ekrem Krosh, who is the brother of Enver Krosh, a political prisoner. 

The Crimean Solidarity has reported, citing relatives, that "Ekrem’s wife called at 03:57 and said that someone was knocking on the gate with a demand to open it"; the connection was lost after that.  

Moreover, there are searches in the house of Osman Abdurazakov, who is a brother of Edem Bekirov, a political prisoner from the Dzhankoi group. And in the houses of several more Crimean Tatars: Aider Asanov, Refat Seidametov, Leman Zekiriaiev and Khalil Mambetov.

