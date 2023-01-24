All Sections
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers purges staff priority

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 24 January 2023, 13:12

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a number of personnel decisions, dismissing six deputy ministers and agreed on dismissals of five heads of oblast military administrations.

Source: Taras Melnychuk, Governmental Representative in Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Details: Oleksii Sobolev has been appointed Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

Dismissed:

Viacheslav Shapovalov from the position of Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine;

Vitalii Muzuchenko from the position of Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine;

Ivan Lukeria from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Hromadas and Territories of Ukraine [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.];

Viacheslav Nehoda from the position of Deputy Minister of Development of Hromadas and Territories of Ukraine;

Anatolii Ivankevych from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine;

Viktor Vyshniov from the position of Deputy Head of the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine for Issues of Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

Dismissal agreed:

Valentyn Reznichenko from the position of Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration;

Oleksandr Starukh from the position of Head of  Zaporizhzhia Oblast State Administration;

Oleksii Kuleba from the position of Head of Kyiv Oblast State Administration;

Dmytro Zhyvytskyy from the position of Head of Sumy Oblast State Administration;

Yaroslav Yanushevych from the position of Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration.

