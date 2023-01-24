Zelenskyy and Macron discuss steps to end war and barring Russians from Olympics

In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed diplomatic steps to end the war and the unacceptability of allowing Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy remarked that in a conversation with Emmanuel Macron, he had thanked for the breakthrough decision to provide light tanks and enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including advanced air defence systems.

Quote: "We discussed diplomatic steps to end the war. I stressed that athletes from the Russian Federation should have no place at Paris 2024," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dispatch of French AMX-10 RC heavy armoured vehicles, also known as wheeled tanks, to Ukraine after a previous phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 4 January.

Later, it became known that France expects to deliver AMX-10 RC to Ukraine within two months.

