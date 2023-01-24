All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy and Macron discuss steps to end war and barring Russians from Olympics

European PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 19:51

In a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed diplomatic steps to end the war and the unacceptability of allowing Russian athletes to the Olympic Games in Paris.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter; European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy remarked that in a conversation with Emmanuel Macron, he had thanked for the breakthrough decision to provide light tanks and enhance Ukraine’s defence capabilities, including advanced air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We discussed diplomatic steps to end the war. I stressed that athletes from the Russian Federation should have no place at Paris 2024," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Background: French President Emmanuel Macron announced the dispatch of French AMX-10 RC heavy armoured vehicles, also known as wheeled tanks, to Ukraine after a previous phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 4 January.

Later, it became known that France expects to deliver AMX-10 RC to Ukraine within two months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: