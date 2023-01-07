All Sections
Russia keeps shooting during "truce"

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 00:20

Russian troops did not stop their attacks on 6 January, despite the "Christmas truce" announced by the Kremlin.

Source: Radio Liberty news agency, citing Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As there were attacks, they remain, as there were attempts to attack our positions: they stay this way," said Haidai. "I think tomorrow the General Staff will announce the number of attacks that took place."

Details: Haidai believes that the motivation of Russia in announcing the so-called Christmas truce was the need for an operational pause and the desire to use the narrative that Ukraine is being treacherous by conducting hostilities on the day of a major religious holiday, and spread this message via propaganda outlets.

Background: 

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a "ceasefire" for Christmas.
  • Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that by announcing the Christmas truce, Putin wants to damage Ukraine's reputation and seize the initiative on the battlefield.

