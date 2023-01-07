Russia keeps shooting during "truce"

Russian troops did not stop their attacks on 6 January, despite the "Christmas truce" announced by the Kremlin.

Source: Radio Liberty news agency, citing Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration



Quote: "As there were attacks, they remain, as there were attempts to attack our positions: they stay this way," said Haidai. "I think tomorrow the General Staff will announce the number of attacks that took place."



Details: Haidai believes that the motivation of Russia in announcing the so-called Christmas truce was the need for an operational pause and the desire to use the narrative that Ukraine is being treacherous by conducting hostilities on the day of a major religious holiday, and spread this message via propaganda outlets.

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a "ceasefire" for Christmas.

Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that by announcing the Christmas truce, Putin wants to damage Ukraine's reputation and seize the initiative on the battlefield.

