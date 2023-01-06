All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia keeps shooting during "truce"

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 6 January 2023, 23:20
Russia keeps shooting during truce

Russian troops did not stop their attacks on 6 January, despite the "Christmas truce" announced by the Kremlin.

Source: Radio Liberty news agency, citing Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As there were attacks, they remain, as there were attempts to attack our positions: they stay this way," said Haidai. "I think tomorrow the General Staff will announce the number of attacks that took place."

Details: Haidai believes that the motivation of Russia in announcing the so-called Christmas truce was the need for an operational pause and the desire to use the narrative that Ukraine is being treacherous by conducting hostilities on the day of a major religious holiday, and spread this message via propaganda outlets.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a "ceasefire" for Christmas.
  • Experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that by announcing the Christmas truce, Putin wants to damage Ukraine's reputation and seize the initiative on the battlefield.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
All News
Advertisement: