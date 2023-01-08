All Sections
Russian military activity in Mariupol increases

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 01:52
Russian military activity in Mariupol increases

It has been observed that Russian military activity in temporarily occupied Mariupol has increased. 

Source: Petro Andriushchenko, advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol

Quote: "We are recording military activity in Mariupol: a convoy of two S-300 air defence systems, 10 towing vehicles (including three laden cars of the National Guard of Russia), and two civilian lorries escorted by the occupiers’ police through the city’s centre following the Mariupol-Mangush-Berdiansk direction. 

It’s interesting that the seven towing vehicles were empty; probably, the equipment of the occupiers got  tired somewhere and requires a long rest at a repair base."

Details: Andriushchenko has also stated that Russian manpower had been seen in Nykolske village. 

He believes this is either a rotation of Russian soldiers or replenishment with conscripts.

In addition, the advisor to the mayor has reported that lorries "with ammunition and manpower, as well as armoured vehicles" were heading towards Donetsk.  

Andriushchenko added: "High level of aircraft activity. It appears to be a training session rather than combat activities.

That’s interesting. Sources from the city have reported that, at approximately 17:30, a fire broke out on a Russian aircraft that was heading to Rostov (Russia), and it fell."

